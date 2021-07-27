Ketamine Colorado Springs offers ketamine infusion therapy for PTSD and depression

When it comes to mental health, while traditional medicine works, not everyone wants to take a pill every day. There is a treatment center here in Colorado Springs that focuses on Ketamine Infusion Therapy to help treat mental health conditions.
Sometimes dubbed ‘Special K,’ a party drug, is now being used by select doctors to treat PTSD and depression. The new form of therapy is known as a ketamine infusion and is an innovative new treatment for depression, chronic pain, and PTSD.
For more information about the treatment center or the new therapy, head online to ketaminecosprings.com.