Ketamine Colorado Springs offers ketamine infusion therapy for PTSD and depression

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

When it comes to mental health, while traditional medicine works, not everyone wants to take a pill every day. There is a treatment center here in Colorado Springs that focuses on Ketamine Infusion Therapy to help treat mental health conditions.

Sometimes dubbed ‘Special K,’ a party drug, is now being used by select doctors to treat PTSD and depression. The new form of therapy is known as a ketamine infusion and is an innovative new treatment for depression, chronic pain, and PTSD.

For more information about the treatment center or the new therapy, head online to ketaminecosprings.com.