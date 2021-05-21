This one man band is sure to make you dance… It did us! Ryan Flores has mastered music to a whole new level.
Check him out: https://www.facebook.com/ryanfloresband
Keni and Dee got the Friday Feelz with Ryan Flores in studio
by: Keni MacPosted: / Updated:
Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.
This one man band is sure to make you dance… It did us! Ryan Flores has mastered music to a whole new level.