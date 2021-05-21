Keni and Dee got the Friday Feelz with Ryan Flores in studio

(NEXSTAR) – The CDC’s latest guidance might suggest that fully vaccinated Americans can feel safe removing their face coverings in certain indoor settings, but that doesn’t mean they can ditch their masks entirely.

As outlined by the CDC, mask requirements remain in places where federally mandated, such as public transportation or hospitals, and wherever required by state, local, tribal, or territorial laws or regulations. But mask mandates may also remain as dictated by business owners or retail stores, and, as such, a number of major retailers have clarified or revised their own mask policies following the CDC’s latest guidance.