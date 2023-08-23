(COLORADO SPRINGS) — We had a mid-week musical treat on Wednesday with Virginia’s Kendall Street Company joining Host Nova on Loving Living Local, as they continue their 40-date tour across the USA.

The band will be wrapping up their summer tour and playing some shows in Colorado, including Wednesday night, Aug. 23 at Lulu’s in Manitou Springs.

As part of their largest tour yet, Kendall Street Company will be celebrating their album release with a big hometown show in Charlottesville at the Jefferson Theater.

The band will be releasing their seventh studio album called “Separation95,” which is an 8-track rock album that explores themes of surrealism, dream core, and finding oneself among the chaos of the modern world.

The record presents aspects of young adulthood and growth both positively and negatively, fearfully and triumphantly. Musically, the band drew a lot of inspiration from the hip-hop and fusion genres including the sounds and harmony of Hiatus Kaiyote, Butcher Brown, Radiohead, and BadBadNotGood.

