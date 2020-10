Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

For more than 50 years, Venetucci Farm has given away free pumpkins to children across the region. Even with the challenges we face in 2020, Pikes Peak Community Foundation and Catamount Institute are partnering to ensure they deliver on the longstanding legacy of Nick and Bambi Venetucci.

Sam Clark, Executive Director, Pikes Peak Community Foundation’s Real Estate Foundation, joins us this morning to tell us all about the pumpkin giveaway.

To learn more, visit: PPCF.org