Keeping it tasty and healthy in today’s Dee-lightful finds

Proper balance is important for anyone hoping to reach their health goals. Implementing a good amount of protein into your diet can be a real challenge.

Don’t worry! Dee has got you covered! In this week’s deelightful finds we’re covering ways that you can get the proper protein and digestive balance into your diet.

EPIC PROTEIN Powder – Epic Protein from Sprout Living is a multi-source, organic protein powder made with powerful whole superfoods sourced from around the world. With no gums, no artificial or “natural” flavoring and no fillers, it is a cleaner plant protein that tastes better too. Offering 100% whole food nutrition and packed with nutrient-dense plant superfoods, Epic Protein is the perfect boost for smoothies and a powerful post-workout aid. Epic Protein is available in 6 delicious flavors, including NEW Epic Sport, NEW Coffee Mushroom, NEW Pro Collagen, Chocolate Maca, Vanilla Lucuma, Green Kingdom and Original.

Grab The Gold bars – These golden treats are sure to be your new favorite guilt-free snack! These irresistible, balanced snack bars are satisfying and make the perfect grab and go breakfast bar, mid-afternoon or post-workout snack. With 11 grams of protein and high fiber, the tasty bars are plant-based, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and Kosher certified. They do not contain trans fats or preservatives… just ingredients you can pronounce. A family favorite, Grab the Gold bars are available in two delicious flavors, including Chocolate Peanut Butter and Peanut Butter & Jelly.

Daily Crunch Snacks – These sprouted nut snacks are vegan and oh-so-yummy! Sprout your day right! Daily Crunch Snacks offers delightful, uniquely crunchy sprouted nut snacks made with no salt or oil. Through a special multi-step process, the nuts are soaked in purified water, activating germination or ‘sprouting,’ and then expertly dehydrated. The result is a more nutritious, easily digestible, fresh & crisp nut snack. Delicious flavors include Sprouted Almonds, Cherry Berry Nut Medley, and Coffee-Soaked Sprouted Almonds. Vegan, gluten-free, keto, paleo and non-GMO.

CHUM Fruit Bites – Starting school this year will be a little different no matter how you slice it. However, one thing is for sure we need to keep the students in optimum health and that starts with the immune system. Sugar is bad, but fructose is good. Introducing CHUM Fruit Bites with all natural flavors, ingredients and colors. A package contains the nutritional equivalent of two small apples with natural fibers, plant proteins, and vitamins and approximately 50 calories or less per package. They are vegan, gluten-free, NON-GMO, and Kosher. Available in Mango, Strawberry, Peach, Apple, and Berry. They donate 15% of their profits to WildAid.org, a non-profit organization dedicated to saving endangered species. Find out more at www.chumbites.com they are also available at Amazon.