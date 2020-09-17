Keeping comedy alive during a pandemic, Comedian Brian Sullivan joins us Living Local by: Claudia Garofalo Posted: Sep 17, 2020 / 11:25 AM MDT / Updated: Sep 17, 2020 / 11:25 AM MDT Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. How do you keep comedy alive in 2020 during a pandemic? This morning, Comedian Brian Sullivan pumps some energy into the show with his vibrant personality. Be sure to follow Brian on Twitter and Instagram at: @_BriantheeLion