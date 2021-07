Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

It’s important to keep the kids busy while they’re out of school if you want to prevent the Summer Slide. Painting With A Twist, Downtown has the solution!

They’re offering Kids Camp that starts on Monday, July 5th. Kids will find their inner artist for three hours a day!

If you don’t have kids, they offer Date Nights and Girls Night Out!

For more information please go to www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/colorado-springs-downtown