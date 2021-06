Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Great Outdoors Colorado is introducing a new campaign that will directly address how much the pandemic has affected kids.

Most kids were confined to their homes, but now it’s time to get them outside!

Just “20 minutes outside” everyday can get your kids mentally and physically healthy again.

For fun activity ideas or to learn more information about the Summer programs , go to GenerationWild.com