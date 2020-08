Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Christopher Nicolaysen, Attorney, Springs Law Group, believes mediation can truly help when going through a divorce. It is a great way for parties to resolve their issues without a judge or jury.

This morning, he shares tips on the mediation process, and how to prepare for it.

To learn more, visit: SpringsLawGroup.com