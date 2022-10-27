(SPONSORED) — There is a toy store in southern Colorado that carries tons of vintage and newer toys, plus customs that must be seen! If you haven’t been down to the new KDToys-n-Customs to see what they can do with 3000 square feet of space, now is the time! Krista Witiak went to the store and met with the owner Kacee Dimas to find out what they are doing for their 1st-anniversary party this weekend.

For more information about KDToys-n-Customs, check them out on Facebook, facebook.com/DarkRidersCustoms/.