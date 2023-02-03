(SPONSORED) — The first Friday Feelz artist for February, Kaitlyn Williams, joined Loving Living Local on Friday, Feb. 3, on the Notes Bar Stage.

Williams is the ever-so-talented musician who brings simple catchy melodies for everyone to remember with her awesome writing and vocals. She’s currently working on new music with a recent trip to Nashville, collaborating with other writers, and is hoping to release new material very soon.

Williams joined Loving Living Local host Nova on the Notes Bar stage to perform an exclusive and brand-new song. Williams is really one to watch for the future, so make sure to catch her LIVE at one of her upcoming shows.

For more information and to check out all of her music, head to Williams’ website.