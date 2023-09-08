(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The highly anticipated Fall Kids’ Mega Sale by Just Between Friends Consignment (JBF) has returned to southern Colorado! When you shop at Just Between Friends from Sept. 7 – 10 at the Colorado Springs Event Center, you’ll save hundreds of dollars on clothes, shoes, books, toys, and all the baby gear you need for the next season of your child’s life. Owner and event coordinator Dawn Escarcega brings a little of the sale to Loving Living Local to share how you can find everything you need for kids infant-teen at 50-90% off retail.

>> Tap here for more information and a full schedule.

Shopping with Just Between Friends saves you money and time. You can make your money go further when you buy gently used items for your kids. JBF makes it easy by putting it all in one location.

Visit coloradosprings.jbfsale.com for more information.