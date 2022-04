The Just Between Friends’ spring and summer sale is back at the Colorado Springs Event Center off Palmer Park Boulevard; it’s an event you won’t want to miss. Now through Sunday, you can save anywhere from 50 to 90 percent on kids’ clothes, toys, books, etc.

The sale is April 6 through 10, and event times vary by day. It’s free every day except Wednesday, where admission is $5 at the door.

>> Tap here for more information and a full schedule.