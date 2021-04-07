Just Between Friends children’s consignment sale returns to Colorado Springs

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

COLORADO SPRINGS — One local event helps give new life to children’s clothes, toys and more. You can find it all at the Just Between Friends, Children’s Consignment Sale!

Families can find bargains on new and nearly new items for maternity through teen, while also shopping local and shopping safely.

JBF of Colorado Springs – April 7 to 11 at Colorado Springs Event Center:

Wednesday, April 7 th : 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

: 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 8 th : 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 9 th :9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

:9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, April 10 th : 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, April 11th: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

for more information visit: coloradosprings.jbfsale.com.