Just Between Friends children’s consignment sale returns to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — One local event helps give new life to children’s clothes, toys and more. You can find it all at the Just Between Friends, Children’s Consignment Sale!

Families can find bargains on new and nearly new items for maternity through teen, while also shopping local and shopping safely.

JBF of Colorado Springs – April 7 to 11 at Colorado Springs Event Center:

  • Wednesday, April 7th: 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, April 8th: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Friday, April 9th :9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 10th: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, April 11th: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

for more information visit: coloradosprings.jbfsale.com.

