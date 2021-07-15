Just a little Playful Fitness will get you to your core

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Hally Brooke with Playful Fitness and Nourished Coaching joins the Loving Living Local team in studio to show how a core fitness ball helps stabilize abs by creating additional proprioceptive and balance challenge. Whether you’re just starting out your exercise routine or you’ve been training for a long time you can benefit from doing stability work on a fitness ball.

Find trainer and CEO, Hally Brooke, on social media and head to her website for more information:
Playful Fitness & Nourished Coaching

