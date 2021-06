Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The Colorado Springs Juneteenth Festival will be a three day event this year! With Juneteenth being named a National Holiday, this years festival is a must attend.

The festival starts Friday, June 18th at America the Beautiful Park and will last all weekend long.

Local artist Trikk will be performing Friday night at 8 pm, they gave us a sneak peak of what we can expect.

Find out more by going to csjuneteenthfestival.com