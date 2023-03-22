New York Times Bestselling Author Lisa Renee Jones appeared on Loving Living Local to introduce her new non-profit organization, Julie’s Friends.

The mission of Julie’s Friends is to give financial aid to low-income families whose pets are in need of non-emergency medical care. Lisa Renee Jones says, “no family should have to say goodbye early to a pet because they cannot afford necessary treatment, nor should they have to choose between their own livelihood and that of their pet once they are burdened with the financial costs of treating a pet they love.”

Part of the proceeds from Readers take Denver will go towards Julie’s Friends.

Readers take Denver will feature some of the country’s bestselling authors across genres, from Romance to Thrillers. Readers and fans will be able to meet them, get books or swag signed, maybe even mingle with them at social gatherings such as murderous women and martini’s, or the exciting true crime panels. Readers take Denver takes place March 30- April 2 at the Grand Hyatt, 1750 Welton St, Denver, CO 80202​. For more information visit www.readerstakedenver.com.

Meika Moo, the Golden Retriever was also on set as we asked Lisa Renee Jones about her upcoming release, “You Look Beautiful Tonight.”

For more information go to www.juliesfriends.org.