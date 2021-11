Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

In honor of Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, Julie Boyatt, owner of Julie Bee’s Honey Caramels, joined Krista Witiak of Loving Living Local to discuss how she started her business and how you can have your treat and eat it too, without all the extra additives!

Julie Bee’s Honey Caramels is a home-based bakery specializing in safe celiac caramels and bakery items.

Check out Julie Bee’s Honey Caramels by going to her website juliebeeshoneycaramel.com, or find her on Facebook @juliebeeshoneycaramels.