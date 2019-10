Get ready for a local fundraising event to support the Senior Resource Council. The event is called Concert for a Cause and will showcase three well-known Colorado Springs musicians. The event is sponsored by Balance Chiropractic and Unlimited Bodywork.

Dr. Max Pohl, and Kelsie Heermans , are here this morning with all the details. Be a part of this music-packed event on November 6th.

For tickets, visit: Concert-4-A-Cause.Weebly.com