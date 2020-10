Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Have you carved your pumpkins yet this Halloween season? You can do so and support the El Paso County Nature Center at the same time.

We chat with Jessica Miller, Interpretive Program Coordinator, about the events that are taking place Halloween morning, and fun-filled for the entire family. You can call 719-520-6745 to reserve your time to come out and carve a jack-o-lantern.

For more info, visit: http://www.elpasocountynaturecenters.com