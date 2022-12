SPONSORED- The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region is wrapping up their race series for 2022 with the annual Jingle Jog! Community members are invited to run the 5k race, and a shorter course is available for kids too.

Theresa Johnson, Chief Experience Officer at the YMCA appeared on Loving Living Local to share details about the new location for this year’s race.

Register today at ppymca.org.