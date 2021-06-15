Join the “Winnin with Hinnen” team for a July Fourth Extravaganza

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Amanda Hinnen and Ben Kashou are real estate professionals in the Colorado Springs housing market. Hinnen and Kashou, with Keller Williams Premier, are inviting the public to the Palmer Lake Festival on the Fourth Extravaganza. Join the “Winnin’ with Hinnen” team, along with help from V-pix, Benton Capital and International Granite on July 4th. The whole family is welcome to enjoy live music, food, drinks, bouncy houses and fun activities for the kids. Sponsorships and donations are still being accepted.

To find out more about the event, “Winnin with Hinnen”, and the Keller Williams Premier team, head to their website: Winnin with Hinnen