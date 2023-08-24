Mike Pach, owner of 3 Peaks Photography, appeared on Loving Living Local today to share imagery from his “Same Tree, Different Day” project.

Pach took a photo of the same tree everyday for one year.

Pach said, “The project wasn’t planned, and I think that’s one of the most interesting things about it. I photographed the tree one day during my lunch break while it was covered in ice and snow, and the idea came to me later that afternoon to photograph it every day for a year.”

He believes the project brought him mindfulness and healing, and he hopes it with do the same for community members who join in.

“The original goal was an exercise in creativity. Having been diagnosed with fibromyalgia, I wondered what would happen if I could no longer go on hikes, and I wanted to prove that I could still be creative while confined to a small space by creating an unique photo of the same subject from the same vantage point every day for a year,” Pach said.

Join the workshop on September 6, 2023 Same Tree, Different Day – Use creativity & goals to manage mental health Tickets, Wed, Sep 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM | Eventbrite.

Learn more at www.3peaksphoto.com.



