(SPONSORED) — What better way to kick off the weekend than with baseball and fireworks? The Rocky Mountain Vibes are due for another homestand kicking off Friday, August 11th, at UC Health Park. Krista Witiak was joined by Kay Goodell and Vibes player Thomas Jeffries to discuss upcoming events and how they’re gearing up for the post-season!

Vibes Baseball is going all out on Saturday for the Army vs Air Force-themed night! Flyover, Salute Battery, Mounted Color Guard, giveaways, and S’MORE! Plus, military members can show their ID at the box office to claim FREE tickets! Sky Sox Sunday is August 13th, and it’s also Kids Day with special post-game baserunning.

Grab your tickets at vibesbaseball.com.