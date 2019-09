This is a fun event you can be a part of. Hosted by the Trails and Open Space Coalition, Pedal to your Park is an initiative to celebrate our neighborhood parks and everything they have to offer.

Allen Beauchamp, Bicycle Initiatives Coordinator, and Sara Vaas, Chief Operating Officer, Council of Neighbors and Organizations, are here with all the details on how you can join in on the fun.

For more information, visit: Trailsandopenspaces.org