Join the party with Florence Brewing Company and brew for a good cause

A Day at Heritage Square is a Block Party fundraising event co-hosted by Florence Brewing Company & Florence Pioneer Museum.
The streets will be shut down to provide an family & dog friendly event! The day will feature a car show by the Florence Road Angels, a Mining Mural Dedication at 6:30PM, and a variety of Historical Presentations inside the museum. Mark’s Midnight Carnival Show will also be playing live in the afternoon. This is their 8th event so far this summer with 7 more to go!

For more information, click here to check out Florence Brewing Company’s website.

