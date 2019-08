Brenda McDermott lost her daughter 10 years ago, but it feels like it was just yesterday. She has now become an advocate for preventing suicide and serves on the committee for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

She is here this morning to invite everyone to join the cause and walk with them on September 7th in Cañon City, at the Out of Darkness Community Walk.

To learn more, you may visit: AFSP.org/Fremont