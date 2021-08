Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Get ready for Fancy Feast 2.1! The annual fundraiser takes place on August 12th- August 15th.

There will be a virtual auction this year and every penny goes to Wild Blue Cats! Sanctuary. They provide a forever home or a lifetime of sanctuary to pets they shelter.

For more information go to WBCats.org