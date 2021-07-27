Join The City of Colorado Springs Stormwater Enterprise, “Keep It Clean ’cause we’re all Down Stream”

It’s not something we think of every day… We’re talking storm water. To put it simply, storm water is any precipitation that flows over the land; rain, snow, irrigation. Jeff Cordova with The City of Colorado Springs Stormwater Enterprise says unlike the water that is in your home and is treated, stormwater isn’t treated. That’s why they’ve created the “Keep It Clean ‘cause we’re all Down Stream” slogan. They say, if there’s litter/pollution outside or on the land, it ends up in the water.

Learn how you can help by heading to the city’s website: COS Stormwater Enterprise

