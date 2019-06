Join the cause and help your community fight fires

There’s a new campaign in town, it’s called “Keep Your Butt in the Car”, and it is an initiative to end cigarette fires and ultimately keep our community safe. Throwing cigarettes out of the vehicle is littering and a risk for our community.

Fire Chief Ted Collas, Colorado Springs Fire Dept., and Maddie Scarangella, a concerned citizen, are here to raise awareness about the campaign.

To learn more about the campaign, visit:

coloradosprings.gov/fire-department