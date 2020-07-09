Join the cause and help Support Our Supporters

Support Our Supporters is an endeavor started from the team at Tobala Food Truck, and it has expanded to include other businesses that want to give back. The pandemic has hit hard on so many people in the community, and this is a way to help.

This morning, we chat with Jasper Axelrad, Aimee Trujillo, and Sergeant Deborah Mynatt, about the “Support Our Supporters” program, and how it gives back to front line providers.

If you would like to donate, you can do so on GoFundMe.com and search for Support Our Supporters.

