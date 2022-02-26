Co-founder and Director of OneBodyENT, Jennifer Smith, stopped by the Loving Living Local studios ahead of the 9th Annual Multicultural Black History Program. Join the community in celebrating Black History by diving into topics, such as the importance of Black History to Colorado Springs.
Be part of the difference today, February 26th, 2022!
Learn more by clicking here: http://www.onebodyklcc.org
