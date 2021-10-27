A close relationship between Fidelity Mortgage Solutions and CPCD has changes the lives of people across Southern Colorado with Thanksfest. The partnership plans to give 400 Thanksgiving meals to those in need this holiday season. You can help take part in the good deed.
Click here for more information: www.cpcdheadstart.org/thanksfest
Join Thanksfest and help give children a head start
