(SPONSORED) — Santa Paws is Coming to Town on December 2 for a ‘Howliday’ celebration like no other! It’s going to be a doggone good time, so mark your calendars and prepare for some serious tail-wagging festivities. Sunrise Service Dogs has organized a day full of activities, including visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus, locally handmade gifts from talented holiday artisans and vendors, and Holiday Pawtraits with Santa. Laura Edwards, Executive Director, shares information about the event and how you may attend.

Under the Sun Dog Training & Daycare and Karen Benenati with Colorado Equity Real Estate are hosting this charity event to benefit Sunrise Service Dogs. Your support of this event will help Sunrise Service Dogs provide training and service dogs at no cost to our community members living with a disability.

Be sure to make your reservation at sunriseservicedogs.org.