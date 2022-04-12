Hippity Hoppity — Easter’s on its way! Many organizations are holding events across southern Colorado, and one of those organizations hosting Easter services is the Calvary Worship Center. Krista Witiak sat down with the Senior Pastor, Al Pittman, to learn more about what type of services they are offering for Easter.

EASTER RESURRECTION CELEBRATION SERVICES:

Saturday, April 16th 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 17th 8 a.m. 10 a.m. (Livestream available) Noon.



For more information about Calvary Worship Center, head to their website, or give them a call at (719) 632-3311.