If you’re looking for some good Japanese cuisine in Colorado Springs, Bonny & Read Sushi is offering a special event for those looking for a Kaiseki-style Sake Dinner. Matt Camacho with B&R Sushi and long-time Sushi Chef Rabbit joined Nova and Krista to torch up a dish and chat about the six-course sushi dinner!

B&R sushi will be hosting a 6-course Kaiseki-style dinner on April 12th and 13th. They will be pairing each dish with sake or a sake-infused cocktail.

Tickets for the sushi dinner can be found here: www.eventbrite.com.