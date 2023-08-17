The Colorado Springs Astronomical Society appeared on Loving Living Local to invite you to their star parties!

The Perseid meteor shower is one of the best meteor showers to observe, producing up to 60 meteors per hour at its peak. It is produced by comet Swift-Tuttle, which was discovered in 1862. The Perseids are famous for producing a large number of bright meteors.

The shower runs annually from July 17 to August 24. CSASTRO members will be bringing out telescopes for free public viewing of planets, stars and nebula.

Learn more at www.CSASTRO.org.