Get ready for a Halloween Bouncing Boo Bash and Trunk or Treat at Skyzone. This is a safe event for families to trick or treat, and is supported by local businesses and the community.

Justina Baker, Local Business Owner, and her son Kannon Conner, bring in the Halloween spirit to the studios and tell us all about this free, and fun event happening Halloween eve, from 3pm to 7pm.