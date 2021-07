Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

John Register’s Inspired International Communications is changing the lives of people across the globe with his determination to succeed and serve in life. The COS native is a combat veteran, international speaker, Paralympic Silver Medalist and the key note speaker for Pikes Peak Summit House private opening on June 30th.

Learn more about Pikes Peak Summit House by clicking here.

Learn more about John Register by clicking here.