Join Pikes Peak Brewing up in Monument to celebrate one of the greatest artists and outdoor enthusiasts of our time! John Denver Tribute Day is back at the brewery in Monument, and it’s all going down on Sunday, August 28. Get ready for live music all day, food trucks, games, awesome JD commemorative t-shirts, a John Denver lookalike contest, and more!

Event details:

Where: Pikes Peak Brewing (1756 Lake Woodmoor Dr. Monument, CO, US 80132)

Doors open at 11 a.m. The music starts at 2 p.m.

What: John Denver Tribute Day! BYO lawn chair or lawn blanket Food trucks BF Chew Chew Lori Lynns Ice Cream Sandwich truck Games

For more information about Pikes Peak Brewing, head online to pikespeakbrewing.com. For more event info, click here.