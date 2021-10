COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – On Tuesday, Oct. 26, the Colorado Springs City Council approved by unanimous vote for the City to acquire 343 acres of open space called Fishers Canyon.

The property located in the city’s southwest foothills, bordering Cheyenne Mountain State Park, Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood and the Pike National Forest. The estimated $4.2 million purchase will be funded with revenues from the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) sales tax program and The Conservation Fund.