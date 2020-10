Host Dee Cortez shares her top picks this morning in Dee-Lightful Finds. Kids can explore their imagination with these cool products, check them out:

Ahimsa- Ahimsa is the world’s first colorful stainless steel dinnerware for kids. The company’s mission is to disrupt the plastic industry by redefining mealtime. They encourage families to take plastic off the dinner table and use safe, durable, and sustainable stainless steel in its place. Founded by Dr. Manasa Mantravadi, a pediatrician and mom, she is at the forefront of educating parents about the dangers of plastics and its harsh chemicals. Not only is this set peel, chip and paint free, it’s also free of BPA, PVC, Phthalates, Melamine & Lead this set is dishwasher safe and eco-friendly. Available in Rainbow, Iridescent Blue, and Classic colors