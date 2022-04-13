Nova got to chat with the Jersey Boys ahead their five performances at The Buell Theatre for on April 15th through 17th.



Actor Bios:

ERIC CHAMBLISS (Bob Gaudio) is honored to return to this tour and get back to theatre! Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof (Sasha, u/s Perchik). Regional: Gypsy (Tulsa), All Shook Up (Chad), The Full Monty (Ethan), The Music Man (Harold), and Altar Boyz (Matthew). He is originally from Ottawa, IL. Go Cubs, go! Special thanks to Tara Rubin Casting, Dustin and Marc, and Nomi Tichman. Love to Mom and Dad, family, friends, Kona The Wonder Dog (Korean K9 Rescue), and his partner in crime and fiancé Nicole Ferguson. For Nani and Grandma. @tallboy_chambliss

MATT FAUCHER (Nick Massi) is honored to now be a member of the Jersey Boys family. A Graduate of The Hartt School with a BFA in Acting and a CT Critics Circle Award winner. Broadway: Beautiful – The Carole King Musical. National Tour: Beautiful. Off – Broadway: The Threepenny Opera (Macheath, Drama Desk nomination), I Am Harvey Milk at Avery Fisher Hall, Chekhov Dreams (Eddie). Regional: The Muny, Goodspeed Musicals, Paper Mill Playhouse, Hartford Stage, Asolo Rep, Northern Stage, Olney Theatre Center, Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, Flat Rock Playhouse and The Monomoy Theatre. TV: FBI: Most Wanted – CBS. Love to Brit. Follow: @the_fauch, mattfaucheractor.com.

DEVON GOFFMAN (Tommy DeVito) is grateful to be back in Jersey Boys. Favorite role, an amazing company, and bringing back LIVE theatre strong around the country. National Tours: On Your Feet! (Phil), Motown, Jersey Boys, Titanic (Barrett), Grease (Vince Fontaine) and Buddy. Vegas: Jersey Boys. TV: NBC’s Lincoln Rhyme (Amelia’s Father). Taught/directed amazing theatre kids during the pandemic. Thank you to EVERYONE on the Jersey Boys creative team. Thanks, Judy Boals. Thank you, family. Love to my Mom, and my sister, Dena.

Most important “THANK YOU” to my castmate/soulmate, Katie Goffman – you are my everything. GO BILLS! Insta: @DevonBulldog Twitter: @DevonGoffman

JON HACKER (Frankie Valli) is thrilled to be joining the JB family again, after closing the show on Broadway and moving on to the Off-Broadway production. Broadway: Jersey Boys (Joey, u/s Frankie Valli). Off-Broadway: Jersey Boys (Joey, u/s Frankie Valli). National Tour: Newsies (Oscar Delancey, u/s Jack Kelly). Regional: From Here to Eternity (Ogunquit Playhouse & NYC Debut). Les Misérables (Weathervane Playhouse), Next to Normal (Human Race Theatre). BFA, Wright State University. Thanks to Dodgers, Tara Rubin Casting and the entire creative team. Also, big thanks to Dustin, Marc and the Daniel Hoff Agency. To my wife, Taryn, this one (again) is for you. Instagram: @jonhacker_