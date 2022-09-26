October is Arts Month, and Jazz 93.5 is celebrating its 5th year on the local airwaves in Colorado Springs by holding a FREE celebration as music of all kinds and art come together for a day of fun! Stephanie Horton, GM of Cheyenne Mountain Public Broadcast House, joined Nova to share more about the event happening in October.

Event details:

When: Oct. 1, 2022 Time: 2-5:30 p.m.

Oct. 1, 2022 Where: Ent Center for the Arts at UCCS

Ent Center for the Arts at UCCS What: Jazz 93.5 is celebrating five years on the air

Jazz 93.5 is celebrating five years on the air Why: In honor of October is Arts Month

In honor of October is Arts Month Other: Janis Siegel Trio in concert at 6:30 p.m. for a one-night-only ticketed event in the Shockley Zalabak Theater

Click here to learn more about Jazz 93.5‘s 5th Birthday Celebration!