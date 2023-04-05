Spring is here and even though you might be prepping for your closet cleanout this season, Jane.com has wardrobe must haves that you won’t be throwing out!

Val Garcia, Jane.com stylist, appeared on Loving Living Local to show off some of their spring collection, including perfect gifts for Mother’s Day!

Jane is a curated marketplace with more than 2,000 shops plus big brands and designer names. They offer daily deals and an exciting point of view to inspire you and your family to live a stylish life.

Check out Jane.com for more information.