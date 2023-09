(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Skip Marley, the grandson of the legendary Bob Marley is headlining the 2023 Colorado Jerk Festival. Eton Pearcy, Colorado Jerk Fest organizer, appeared on Loving Living Local to jam with Jen on Friday morning.

The event takes place Sunday, Sept. 17, from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Flying W Ranch. Guests will enjoy reggae music, Jamaican food, and fun.

Tickets to the event can be purchased on the festival’s website.