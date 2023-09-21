(SPONSORED) — James Irwin Charter School hosted its second annual Pro Trade Day.

More than twenty local companies attended representing all different trades including welding, aerospace, electrical construction, and more. Loving Living Local was able to tour the very special event designed to inspire students.

James Irwin Charter School PTEC campus offers solid academics, emphasizes work ethic, and ninety minutes of shop class a day. Enrollment is open now!

For more information visit www.jamesirwin.org or call 719.302.9105.

