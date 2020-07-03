Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub & Restaurant is ready to serve you at tonight’s Dine Out Downtown

How about a taste of Ireland in downtown Colorado Springs? Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub and Restaurant is ready to serve you some delicious cuisine while you enjoy the Colorado weather on Tejon Street.

This morning, we chat with Martin Troy, General Manager, about the set up that takes place right outside their restaurant, and why this concept is working so well.

Dine Out Downtown is a new initiative that welcomes you to come eat downtown, and sit outside on Tejon Street. Jack Quinn’s has plenty of tasty options on the menu, so be sure to call and reserve your table.

To learn more, visit: JackQuinnsPub.com