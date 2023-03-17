(COLORADO SPRINGS) — St. Patrick’s Day has arrived in Southern Colorado!

Whether you’re looking for a traditional Irish meal or somewhere to drink some Irish beer, Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub & Restaurant is your downtown spot to celebrate Irish culture on St Paddy’s Day! Krista Witiak dons some green and rings in the 2023 holiday from inside the pub.

Enjoy Celtic steps dancers, Face painters, Balloon man, Pipers, and more throughout the day. Plus, live music all day and night!

Downstairs Stage:

9 a.m -1 p.m. Rare Oulde Times

2:30 -6:30 p.m. The Sleeping Giants

8 p.m. -12:00 a.m. Wirewood Station

Upstairs Stage:

10 a.m. -1 p.m. Nerea the Fiddler

2:30 -5:30 p.m. Grateful Dogs

7:30 -11:30 p.m. The McDeviants

For more information visit jackquinnspub.com.