(SPONSORED) – The 2023 Parade of Homes is on its final week of showcasing homes ranging from the mid 300’s to more than 4.4 million. Loving Living Local host Nova was invited to tour around the Mountain Modern Retreat model home which was constructed by John McLemore and his incredible team.

The 4 bedroom 7 bathroom home which is in the Flying Horse area features 13 pitches of sweeping roof lines, sky-high windows, and spacious areas for gathering and enjoying the outdoors. The home grows out of the hillside, inviting guests through its dramatic entry to the more than 20 feet of windows framing Pikes Peak.

The Parade of Homes event will be running until Sunday Sept. 24 and features 35 homes throughout El Paso County. Anyone who purchases a ticket can experience the many interior design features, latest trends and architectural designs in the homes. Plus an opportunity to vote for your favorite home through the People’s Choice Award.

For all the information on the homes featured and your last chance to purchase a tickets for this unique event head to SpringsParade.com



